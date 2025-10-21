Leeds City Council to sell cemetery lodge in bid to raise funds and cut costs

By Don Mort
Published 21st Oct 2025, 21:21 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2025, 11:41 BST
A house in the grounds of a cemetery is to be sold off to raise extra funds for the cash-strapped city council.

Leeds City Council has put the Lodge at Otley Cemetery up for sale to help tackle its worsening financial position.

A council report said the property had been deemed surplus to requirements and a sale would save on maintenance costs.

It said: “The Lodge is a detached stone lodge located on the entrance to Otley Cemetery.

Otley Cemeteryplaceholder image
Otley Cemetery | Google

“The Lodge is vacant and whilst it is in council ownership the responsibilities will remain with the council.

“A disposal will remove these responsibilities and associated costs, plus generate a capital receipt.”

The council said it needed to save more than £100m this financial year and was already overspent by almost £30m on its budget for 2025/26.

An auction of the property on Cross Green was deemed the best way of selling it, the report said.

It said: “There is a risk that the Lodge may not sell.

“However, this is unlikely given recent auction results which demonstrate strong interest in similar sites, of this type and value.”

