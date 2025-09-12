A Leeds councillor has accused a fellow member of racial harassment following comments made about grooming gangs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Mothin Ali reported Councillor Ryan Taylor to the police after using what he termed “racist dog whistles” during his maiden speech at a full council meeting on Wednesday (September 10).

West Yorkshire Police have since said that it had received the report but that it “did not meet the threshold” for recording a criminal offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mothin Ali after being elected as the co-deputy leader of the Green Party. | Green Party of England and Wales

During a discussion about child social care in the city, Cllr Taylor said that many young people remain vulnerable to exploitation through county lines and grooming gangs, adding that some councillors “of a certain colour” would suggest abuse victims had made a "lifestyle choice".

Cllr Ali, who was elected the co-deputy leader of the Green Party last week, subsequently released a statement claiming that Cllr Taylor gestured towards him while making the comments, adding that he had made a complaint to the police and to the council.

In a statement afterwards he said that the Reform councillor and other members of the Nigel Farage-led party are “selling snake oil”, adding: “This councillor, instead of offering real solutions, used his maiden speech to push racist dog whistles.

“While they divide, we’re focused on helping the most disadvantaged in our society and building a future based on justice and care.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Ali, who represents the Gipton and Harehills ward, added: “These comments were not just offensive to me personally, they were an attempt to stigmatise whole communities. Racism has no place in politics or in Leeds.”

Leeds City Council has said there is a 'pressing need for further financial support' to help deal with pothole issues | NW

Following outcry from others present, Cllr Taylor apologised during the meeting for “any misunderstanding”, saying that he meant to say a “party of a certain colour”.

The member for Morley South has since responded to Cllr Ali’s claims, saying: “I stated in my speech that the number of children still going missing in the care sector is not acceptable (sic) as these vulnerable children are at risk from county lines and grooming gangs.

“My suggestion for the report to government, was to include the assessment, and to challenge certain Labour politicians rhetoric, who stigmatise and describe these victims of abuse in such appalling ways.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There was nothing in my speech that had anything to do with Cllr Ali and I fail to see how he could assimilate with anything I said.

“The suggestion I gestured towards him is completely false. I was facing the opposition benches and was reading from my notes.”

“It really is a sign of the times when speaking out about the stigmatisation of children who are abused by grooming gangs labels me a racist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These children don't have a voice and I am not afraid to use my position to speak up for them.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Following the Leeds City Council meeting on Wednesday September 10, we were informed of concerns alleging that discriminatory comments had been expressed during the session.

“All reports of this nature are taken extremely seriously, and the comments were carefully reviewed in line with our usual procedures.

“Following consultation with the force’s Crime Registrar which oversees compliance with crime recording processes, it was determined that the comments did not meet the threshold for recording a hate incident or a criminal offence. As such, no further action will be taken.”

A Leeds City Council spokesperson has said that the authority does not comment on individual complaints.