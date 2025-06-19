Leeds City Council confirmed it was currently “looking into” claims that one of its employees posted a sick anti-Semitic slur online.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sources told the Yorkshire Evening Post that an official complaint has been made to the local authority over the comment, which appeared beneath a news article posted by a national newspaper on social media.

Leeds City Council confirmed it was currently “looking into” claims that one of its employees posted a sick anti-Semitic slur online. | National World

The council described such slurs as “completely unacceptable”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The YEP understands that the post made a deeply offensive inference about the Holocaust.

It was published publicly on Facebook and has been linked to a profile associated with a current council employee.

One source said a complaint about the post was submitted to the authority on Monday (June 16). They claim they were told that the matter had been referred to the council’s Human Resources department.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another complainant said they had contacted Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, to raise the post in question.

The council did not confirm whether an official investigation was under way.

In a statement, the local authority said: “Comments of this nature are completely unacceptable, and we are looking into this matter.”