Leeds City Council 'looking into' claims employee posted sick anti-Semitic slur online

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 19th Jun 2025, 16:30 BST
Leeds City Council confirmed it was currently “looking into” claims that one of its employees posted a sick anti-Semitic slur online.

Sources told the Yorkshire Evening Post that an official complaint has been made to the local authority over the comment, which appeared beneath a news article posted by a national newspaper on social media.

The council described such slurs as “completely unacceptable”.

The YEP understands that the post made a deeply offensive inference about the Holocaust.

It was published publicly on Facebook and has been linked to a profile associated with a current council employee.

One source said a complaint about the post was submitted to the authority on Monday (June 16). They claim they were told that the matter had been referred to the council’s Human Resources department.

Another complainant said they had contacted Coun James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council, to raise the post in question.

The council did not confirm whether an official investigation was under way.

In a statement, the local authority said: “Comments of this nature are completely unacceptable, and we are looking into this matter.”

