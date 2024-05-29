Watch more of our videos on Shots!

With just over a month to go until the general election, here’s what boundary changes mean for people in Leeds.

The city’s electoral map looks quite different to how it did when voters last went to the polls, with brand new constituencies formed from old seats - and some eradicated entirely.

The shake-up comes after a boundary review in 2023, which aimed to make sure each constituency had a similar population while respecting “local ties between areas”. As part of the latest review, constituencies had to have within five per cent of the ‘electoral quota’ of 73,393.

This has meant changes to boundaries across the city and could affect the MP you will end up voting for.

One seat in Leeds - Elmet and Rothwell - is among the constituencies facing the most change out of all of the former constituencies across the country, as it will be divided up between four new seats.

Here are all the changes that you need to know about -

Pudsey

Stuart Andrew MP's former Pudsey constituency will no longer exist as a result of boundary changes. Photo: Steve Riding.

The Pudsey constituency has been held by Conservative MP Stuart Andrew for the last 14 years, but it will effectively cease to exist when voters go to the polls in just over a month’s time.

It has been divided between two successor seats: the new Leeds West and Pudsey constituency (which includes areas of the former constituency like Calverley, Farsley and Pudsey, but also takes in Bramley, Armley and New Wortley) and the updated Leeds North West constituency (which includes Horsforth to the south and Otley to the north, as well as areas like Guiseley, Yeadon, Rawdon, Bramhope and Adel).

Those who live in the former Pudsey constituency boundary can establish where they now fall by asking themselves whether they live in the south or north of the area.

Those who live in Calverley or further south on the old constituency map will now fall into the new Leeds West and Pudsey constituency, whereas those who live in Horsforth or further north will fall into the updated Leeds North West constituency.

Mr Andrew has been the MP for Pudsey since 2010, but he told the YEP in August that he would not be standing in either of the new seats created out of his current constituency at the next election.

Leeds North West

Leeds North West is currently represented by Labour MP Alex Sobel, who has held the seat since 2017. Photo: Steve Riding.

Similar to Pudsey, the area covered by the former Leeds North West constituency will now be divided between two successor constituencies. Those are the amended Leeds North West constituency and the new Leeds Central and Headingley constituency.

The amended Leeds North West constituency will keep areas like Otley, Bramhope and Adel, but also, as mentioned above, take in some of the areas covered by the former Pudsey constituency including Horsforth and Guiseley.

Meanwhile, the amended Leeds Central and Headingley constituency will take from the former Leeds North West constituency areas including Tinshill and Headingley - but it will cover most of the city centre now too, as well as suburbs like Burley, Kirkstall and Woodhouse.

Leeds North West is currently represented by Labour MP Alex Sobel, who has held the seat since 2017.

Leeds North East

The Leeds North East constituency has been served by Labour MP Fabian Hamilton since 1997. Photo: Tony Johnson.

The Leeds North East constituency remains largely unchanged. In fact, 99.96 per cent of the current Leeds North East constituency makes up the area covered by the amended boundary.

The constituency covers areas including Chapeltown and Potternewton to the south, with Oakwood, Roundhay and Moortown further north. It also takes in Alwoodley and Eccup.

It has been served by Labour MP Fabian Hamilton since 1997.

Elmet and Rothwell

Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke has represented the Elmet and Rothwell constituency since 2010. Photo: Steve Riding.

The former Elmet and Rothwell constituency, which is currently served by Conservative MP Alec Shelbrooke, is where the most change is happening.

It is being split between four new or updated constituencies. These are: Wetherby and Easingwold, Selby, Leeds East, and Wakefield and Rothwell.

Most of the former constituency (around 38 per cent) is going to the new Wetherby and Easingwold constituency.

But a significant portion (around 22 per cent) will go to the Selby constituency, which is currently served by Labour’s Keir Mather, the youngest MP in the country. Whoever is elected in Selby will take over responsibility for areas of Leeds including Kippax, Allerton Bywater and Micklefield.

Interestingly, the Rothwell part of the old constituency (including Oulton and Woodlesford) will join with Wakefield to make the new Wakefield and Rothwell constituency. Currently, Wakefield is held by Labour MP Simon Lightwood.

And finally, areas in the east of the old Elmet and Rothwell constituency like Swillington and Garforth will join the updated Leeds East constituency.

Mr Shelbrooke has been the MP for Elmet and Rothwell since 2010.

Leeds East

Labour’s Richard Burgon has served as the MP for the Leeds East constituency since 2015. Photo: Steve Riding.

The bulk of the population of the current Leeds East constituency (around 87 per cent) will stay in the amended Leeds East boundary, which is getting bigger to take in Garforth to the east and Swillington to the south.

However, a small portion of the old Leeds East constituency (around 13 per cent, mostly taking in Halton Moor) will go to the new Leeds South constituency.

Labour’s Richard Burgon has served as the MP for the Leeds East constituency since 2015.

Leeds Central

Labour MP Hilary Benn has represented Leeds Central since 1999. Photo: Steve Riding.

The current Leeds Central constituency will be split between two successor constituencies. Most of the current seat will become the new Leeds South seat, with around 59 per cent of the former constituency moving into this new boundary.

Meanwhile, 41 per cent will go to the new Leeds Central and Headingley seat, taking areas including Lovell Park, Woodhouse and bits of Hyde Park.

Leeds Central has been served by Labour MP Hilary Benn since 1999.

Morley and Outwood

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has served the Morley and Outwood constituency since 2015. Photo: Steve Riding.

Most of the former Morley and Outwood seat is shifting to the new Leeds South West and Morley seat (around 68 per cent). This will see the town of Morley itself, as well as Drighlington, Gildersome and Tingley move into the new seat.

However, a swathe (around 32 per cent) will go to the new Wakefield and Rothwell seat.

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has held the Morley and Outwood seat since 2015.

Leeds West

Labour's Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor, has been the MP for Leeds West since 2010. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire.

The former Leeds West constituency will be split between three new and updated constituencies as a result of the boundary changes.

Around half, including Bramley, Armley and New Wortley, will go to the new Leeds West and Pudsey constituency.

Then, a quarter will go to the new Leeds South West and Morley seat. This includes Farnley. The remaining quarter will go to the new Leeds Central and Headingley seat, including Burley and Kirkstall.