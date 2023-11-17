Motorcyclists will be allowed to use bus lanes on a major Leeds road permanently, after a pilot scheme was deemed to have been a success.

A trial on the A65 Kirkstall Road corridor, which stretches into the city centre from the west, has been ongoing since July last year.

Highways chiefs say the results of the scheme have been “encouraging”, with motorcycle use along the road having increased by almost 60 per cent.

An online city council report outlining why the rule should be made permanent said it “would give more certainty to motorcyclists and other road users” who use the A65.

It added: “The positive impacts of motorcycling as a mode of transport are the lower carbon emissions, versus the private car, and the more efficient use of road space that can lower congestion.”

The report said that there had not been “any adverse impacts on bus operations from the trial,” according to First Bus.

It also said there had been no recorded “injury collisions” involving a motorcycle on the road since the scheme started, despite concerns from members of the public.

It added: “A 59 per cent increase in motorcycling on the A65 averaged across all the count sites has been observed