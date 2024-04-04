Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds City Council has approved plans submitted by Faum Architecture to transform currently vacant office space above the Royal Amusements arcade.

The cafe and bar would be located on the first floor of the building with access from New Market Street, with an extension for addition seating area above the existing Daily News kiosk towards the Corn Exchange and bus stops.

Green light has been given to the construction of a new bar and cafe in a currently vacant office above the Royal Amusements in central Leeds. Picture by Google

The plans include an extension over the existing amusement arcade and retail unit clad in ceramic times with slim profile glazed windows.

In the supporting Design and Heritage statement, Faum Architecture wrote: “The proposed first-floor extension is a visionary addition to the existing structure, featuring elegant bi-folding doors that will significantly expand the available space on the first floor. This extension aims to harness the maximum capacity of the building, creating a versatile and open environment.

“On the ground floor, the design incorporates a small kiosk and a retail store, offering an exciting blend of commercial spaces, adding vibrancy and functionality to the building and street.

Drawings show how the new bar and cafe will take form above Royal Amusements on Kirkgate and New Market Street. Picture by Faum Architecture

“This innovative concept promises to enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of the building, making it a hub of activity.”

The plans do not reveal the name of the new venue or when it is planned to open for business.