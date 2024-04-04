Kirkgate Leeds: Plans to build new bar and café above Royal Amusements get the green light
Leeds City Council has approved plans submitted by Faum Architecture to transform currently vacant office space above the Royal Amusements arcade.
The cafe and bar would be located on the first floor of the building with access from New Market Street, with an extension for addition seating area above the existing Daily News kiosk towards the Corn Exchange and bus stops.
The plans include an extension over the existing amusement arcade and retail unit clad in ceramic times with slim profile glazed windows.
In the supporting Design and Heritage statement, Faum Architecture wrote: “The proposed first-floor extension is a visionary addition to the existing structure, featuring elegant bi-folding doors that will significantly expand the available space on the first floor. This extension aims to harness the maximum capacity of the building, creating a versatile and open environment.
“On the ground floor, the design incorporates a small kiosk and a retail store, offering an exciting blend of commercial spaces, adding vibrancy and functionality to the building and street.
“This innovative concept promises to enhance both the aesthetics and functionality of the building, making it a hub of activity.”
The plans do not reveal the name of the new venue or when it is planned to open for business.
But on approving the application, Leeds City Council said development must begin before March 27, 2027.
