Kirkgate building collapse: Safety works set to start this month

Contractors have been hired to carry out urgent repairs on a historic street – 16 months after a building collapsed.

Leeds City Council said safety works on Lower Kirkgate, one the city’s oldest streets, could start by the end of this month.

The road near Leeds Corn Exchange has been closed to traffic since April 2024, when one of the 18th century buildings partially caved in.

A legal notice was served on the owner and up to £700,000 of council funds was set aside for emergency maintenance.

The council said a 16-week repairs programme would now be carried out by building firm Geo Houlton and Sons, at a cost of £414,500.

A council spokesperson said: “With detailed planning for the work now in its final stages, it is hoped that a start on site should be possible by the end of September.

“Once a start date has been confirmed, an update will be provided on arrangements, including the management of an exclusion zone around the site which will allow the work to be carried out safely and securely.”

The council served an urgent works notice (UWN) on the owner of the buildings in December last year.

It meant the council could carry out the repairs itself and reclaim the cost if they did not take action.

A council report said: “The owner has declined to do the works, citing a lack of funds and that the cost of the works is disproportionate relative to the heritage significance of the Kirkgate properties as the reasons.”

The buildings are owned by two companies, City Fusion Ltd and Kirkgate Land Residential, both controlled by the same director.

Talks were held over a sale of 83 to 88-99 Kirkgate to the council but the owner disputed a valuation of the properties.

As a last resort, council bosses said they could potentially use compulsory purchase powers on the buildings “with a view to them being fully restored and brought back into meaningful long-term use.”

They said the buildings posed no risk to public safety after nearby businesses complained of the impact on their trade.

The spokesperson said: “The temporary repair of the buildings will mitigate the risk of further building failure and the threat to public safety.

“It will also improve the trading conditions of local businesses and safeguard the regeneration of this part of the city centre.”