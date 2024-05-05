Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In a supporting document, the applicant Hamond Projects writes: “The proposal outlines the change of use of ground floor shop into a hot food takeaway shop[...].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kippax News could be replaced by a takeaway pizza restaurant. Picture by Google

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The interior layout has been considered space for food preparation and storage, compliance with health and safety regulations.

“The layout has been carefully considered to ensure both viability and harmony with the surrounding environment. The developments aims to generate employment opportunities.”

The building currently hosts the convenience store on the ground floor with residential flats above. The applicant writes that its town centre location is strategically situated “in close proximity to retail establishments and residential units”.