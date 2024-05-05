Kippax News Leeds: Plans to convert town high street store into new takeaway pizza restaurant unveiled
A new application has been submitted to Leeds City Council’s planning committee outlining plans to transform Kippax News on 44 High Street in the Leeds town into a “hot food/pizza takeaway shop”.
In a supporting document, the applicant Hamond Projects writes: “The proposal outlines the change of use of ground floor shop into a hot food takeaway shop[...].
“The interior layout has been considered space for food preparation and storage, compliance with health and safety regulations.
“The layout has been carefully considered to ensure both viability and harmony with the surrounding environment. The developments aims to generate employment opportunities.”
The building currently hosts the convenience store on the ground floor with residential flats above. The applicant writes that its town centre location is strategically situated “in close proximity to retail establishments and residential units”.
Consultation on the application is due to begin on May 16, with comments to be submitted by June 10.
