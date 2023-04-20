Kim Leadbeater MP: 'I encourage everyone to make the effort to vote, and to have their say in our democracy'

The local elections take place on May 4. Photo: AdobeStock

Kim Leadbeater MP writes: I was delighted with the response to my Great Batley and Spen Spring Clean, which saw litter heroes of all ages joining in litter picks and clean-ups in Batley, Birkenshaw, Birstall, Cleckheaton, East Bierley, Gomersal, Heckmondwike and Oakenshaw over three amazing weeks, with 250 people collecting hundreds of bulging bags of rubbish as well as fly-tipped scrap such as bikes, fridges, and irons.

There was another fantastic gathering for my first-ever Easter Egg Hunt, held at Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge.

We thought we might attract 20 people – and around 150 turned up! That meant sending out the Easter Bunny for eggxtra supplies (twice!).

It was heart-warming to see so many families having fun on a glorious sunny spring day. It’s what community events are all about, and I’m already planning next year’s event – with lots more eggs.

After publishing my well received ‘Healthy Britain’ report last month into how to improve the nation’s health and wellbeing, I made my second visit to the Batley OWLS, which has made a huge contribution to the health and wellbeing of over-50s in my constituency.

Held every Friday, it offers activities including table tennis, badminton, short mat bowls, exercise classes, gym, line dancing, swimming, curling, and tennis, as well as quizzes and board games and is a brilliant example of the facilities and activities needed to help keep people fitter and healthier in middle age.

I was really pleased to accept an invitation to visit Anchor Ministries, a church with a congregation of people of Nigerian heritage that includes people living in Birstall, Batley, and Heckmondwike.

It was an absolute joy to meet everyone, and to receive such a warm welcome. What’s more, this underlines what a wonderfully diverse faith community we have in Batley and Spen.

I’m also backing the newly formed Oakenshaw Monument Preservation Society in its campaign for the Oakenshaw Cross to be reinstated.

I met with members of Oakenshaw Residents’ Association to discuss ongoing concerns about the stone cross, the 300-year-old monument that was placed in storage last year after being hit three times by lorries.

There are real fears within the Oakenshaw community that the cross may never be rebuilt, and I’m seeking a commitment from Kirklees Council that this much-loved piece of local heritage will be brought home to the village where it stood proudly for more than three centuries.

The local elections take place on May 4. This year new government rules mean people will need to bring photo ID with them to be able to vote.

Accepted forms of photo ID include passport, driving licence, Blue Badge, older person’s bus pass, disabled person’s bus pass, PASS card, and defence identity card.