Kim Leadbeater expresses her shock at 'horrific' death of David Amess, five years after Jo Cox's murder

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater pictured in her House of Commons office (PA)

Ms Leadbeater - MP for Batley and Spen and sister of that seat’s former representative Jo Cox - said that she was feeling “a real rollercoaster of emotions” since the news of Sir David’s death broke this afternoon.

Reflecting in the context of Mrs Cox’s murder in 2016, she said: “It's horrific and it is hard to put into words how that feels for me but the main people I’m thinking about are David's family and his friends.

“And actually, the community, that he represents and has represented for such a long time.”

The MP for Southend West was killed a he met constituents at a local church on Friday afternoon, but Ms Leadbeater told reporters that her partner has now expressed fears about her safety.

The newly-elected MP explained: “I find myself now working as a politician and trying to help people and trying to do good things for people and it's really important that we get good people in public life.

“But this is the risk that we're all taking, and so many MPs today will be scared by this.

“My partner came home and said, I don't want you to do it anymore. Don’t do it,

“Because the next time that phone goes it could be different conversation.”

She described the afternoon's events as "very raw" adding that "the message I've been receiving from politicians across the political spectrum, for them it is incredibly raw.