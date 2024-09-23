Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposal to convert a Victorian building in Leeds into a conference and banqueting hall has been submitted to the council.

Having stood empty for a while, the historic Victorian building was bought at an auction for £803,000 in April 2023 by a then unknown buyer.

Plans to convert Hunslet Hall in Beeston into conference and banqueting facilities have been lodged with the council. | George Ward/National World

A new application submitted to the council by IQW Developments Ltd of Hyde Park Corner in Leeds is proposing the change of use of the former offices into new conference and banqueting facilities.

The application proposes for the derelict venue to be refurbished, with no external changes required. It adds that if permission were to be granted, the “non-alcoholic venue” would be open between 11am and 11.30pm.

Drawings show the majority of the building being turned into the main hall, with a foyer and offices to the elevation facing Disraeli Terrace, along with kitchen facilities and storage.

The site benefits from a large car park that can accommodate at least 80 cars within what was previously the school play area.

Any comments or objections are to be submitted by Friday, October 11.