Hunslet Hall, Leeds: Plans to convert Victorian former school into conference and banqueting facilities lodged
Hunslet Hall in Beeston was built in the 1870s and was primarily used as been used as the Bewley Street Junior and Infants School before being converted into offices for Leeds City Council’s social care service in the 1990s.
Having stood empty for a while, the historic Victorian building was bought at an auction for £803,000 in April 2023 by a then unknown buyer.
A new application submitted to the council by IQW Developments Ltd of Hyde Park Corner in Leeds is proposing the change of use of the former offices into new conference and banqueting facilities.
The application proposes for the derelict venue to be refurbished, with no external changes required. It adds that if permission were to be granted, the “non-alcoholic venue” would be open between 11am and 11.30pm.
Drawings show the majority of the building being turned into the main hall, with a foyer and offices to the elevation facing Disraeli Terrace, along with kitchen facilities and storage.
The site benefits from a large car park that can accommodate at least 80 cars within what was previously the school play area.
Any comments or objections are to be submitted by Friday, October 11.
