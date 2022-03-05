Hundreds of people expected on Briggate on Sunday for 'Stop the War in Ukraine' protest

The protest - organised by Leeds CND and the Feminist Antiwar Resisters - is set to see people assemble on Briggate at 1pm before marching to Leeds Town Hall for "peace, de-escalation and Russian withdrawal".

It is also supported by Stand Up To Racism, Unite Community and Leeds For Europe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent protest in Leeds city centre

One of the organisers, Polina Merkulova, PHD student at the University of Leeds, told the YEP: "“The war in Ukraine is horrific and we all must come together to oppose it.

"With each passing hour, the death toll rises and more and more Ukrainians have to flee their homes.

"There are mass protests in Russia and people take to the streets even though Putin's regime persecutes them harshly for it. I am organising the march on behalf of the Feminist Antiwar Resistance - a group set up by Russian-speaking activists.

"War is a feminist issue as it affects women and other oppressed groups with special severity.

"We have to speak out against it and urge the UK government to extend assistance to the refugees from Ukraine.

"This march is important for me personally as I have friends amongst both Ukrainians who are forced to endure the unimaginable suffering of war, and Russians who are risking their safety during the protests.

"I think that it is vital that as many of us as possible come to the march on Sunday and demonstrate our condemnation of the war and Putin's actions, our support of Ukraine and our solidarity with the protesters in Russia.”

The protest is set to take place at 1pm on March 6.