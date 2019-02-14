Hundreds march through Leeds in anti-Brexit protest - as Theresa May suffers another defeat in parliament

Hundreds of people marched through Leeds city centre this evening in protest against Brexit.

Leeds for Europe called the protest as they launched a new campaign, titled Brexit Divides Us - Let’s Stay Together.

Around 300 people were on the march as its height. It began at City Square before heading along Boar Lane, Duncan Street, New Market Street, Vicar Lane and the Headrow.

In City Square, the crowd heard from Richard Wilson, head of Leeds for Europe.

He said: “This process has been going on and on and time is running out for this Government and this Brexit process.

“It’s clear that Theresa May’s strategy is to run down the clock until we are faced with a catastrophic Theresa May Brexit or a catastrophic no deal Brexit. But we have a better plan - no Brexit.”

Mr Wilson said none of the Brexit options currently on the table satisfy the majority of people and that the only option that would do so would be cancelling Brexit - and that this would be a democratic outcome.

“This will allow us to focus on the important issues - the NHS, transport in the North and taking control of our lives,” Mr Wilson added.

Mr Wilson said the aim of the new campaign was to bring people together, uniting them around “peace, freedom, security and democracy”.

Rush hour traffic was disrupted as the march made it way through the city centre. Protesters chanted for a second referendum - or People’s Vote - as the marched for 30 minutes, ending up in Victoria Gardens in front of Leeds Art Gallery.

The protest came as Prime Minister Theresa May was dealt a fresh blow as MPs voted against her approach to Brexit strategy.

Brexiteer rebels abstained on the vote, saying the Government’s motion ruled out a no deal Brexit - which they say would weaken her negotiating position in Brussels.

At the end of the rally, the crowd heard from former Green Party leader Natalie Bennett.

“It is very clear that Theresa May is not in control,” she said.

She drew a comparison with the campaign to save trees in Sheffield, saying: “People power works.”

She added: “The only democratic way forward we have is a People’s Vote.

“It is also really important to think about the way we talk to Leavers. Many wanted to take back control. That was absolutely right - but the problem is not Brussels, it’s Westminster.”