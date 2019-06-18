Huge anti-Brexit rally due to take place in Leeds this weekend

Have your say

A huge Brexit rally is due to take place in Leeds this weekend.

Celebrities and political leaders are expected to attend the free event at the New Dock Hall on Saturday.

The anti-Brexit event - between 11.30 and 13.30 - has been organised by People's Vote.

The event listing states: "Join People’s Vote on Saturday 22nd June as celebrities, political leaders, and a thousand friendly faces come together in Leeds on (almost) the three-year anniversary since the referendum.

"Prepare to be moved and inspired as we celebrate our region, tell the truth about the impact of Brexit, and deliver a message loud and clear to the likes of Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage - you do not speak for us!

"So, tell your friends, pack your flags, board the coaches. From every street, in every village, in every town, in every city. From farmers to firefighters, nurses to nannies, plumbers to painters.

"From Salford to Sunderland, Hartlepool to Hull, Doncaster to Darlington, and everywhere in-between. Let’s come together and send a message from the North of England that we demand a People’s Vote.

"For our cause does not require more followers. It requires leaders. It requires you."

Leeds Central MP Hilary Benn, who chairs the Brexit Select Committee, has already been confirmed.

Doors open at 11:30am, with the speakers due on stage at 12:30pm.

They will speak for around an hour, with the scheduled finish time set for 1:30pm.

Anybody who wants to attend needs to sign up here.