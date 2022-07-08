The site, in Bond Street, will play host to a lavish opening ceremony in which Nile Wilson will be running a series of challenges and performing stunts on the day, along with fellow fitness YouTubers Joanna Wilson and Luke Storey.

The event, which starts at 9.30am on Saturday, July 9, will also include a DJ set and chances to win free goodies and merch.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilson, left, will open the Dunkin' branch in Bond Street.

The coffee and doughnut store are offering exclusive cards to the first 50 customers through the door, which entitles the holder to free drinks every day for 30 days.

James Guy, New Store Openings Manager Dunkin’ UK, said: “We wholeheartedly believe that the world runs on positive energy and nothing gives you a boost quite like freshly brewed coffee and sweet treats.

“Our vision for the new city centre store is to provide the people of Leeds with a shot of positive energy every day with our DUNKIN’ mornings. We also want to give weekend shoppers a place to make sweet memories with family and friends. I hope to meet many of you at our amazing opening event where we’ll be giving you the opportunity to win all kinds of DUNKIN’ goodies.”