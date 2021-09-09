How each Leeds MP voted on the 1.25 percentage point increase in national insurance contributions.

How each Leeds MP voted on the NHS and social care tax rise plan

Boris Johnson has secured MPs’ backing for his controversial £12 billion tax hike to pay for health and social care despite a series of Tories refusing back the measure.

By Rebecca Marano
Thursday, 9th September 2021, 12:59 pm
The result was announced as 319 votes to 248, majority 71, in the chamber.

The Prime Minister is breaking one of his key 2019 manifesto promises by opting to raise national insurance by 1.25 percentage points from April 2022.

Speaking before the vote, Shadow chancellor and Leeds West MP Rachel Reeves accused the Government of introducing a “tax on jobs, a tax on the economic recovery”, adding: “We will not support it.”

Ms Reeves said the plan would not deliver for the health and social care sectors nor clear the NHS backlog by 2024.

She went on: “Is it the last tax increase in this Parliament? No.

“This whole thing is unravelling. No wonder ministers are in a desperate rush to get it through.”

This is how each Leeds MP voted:

1. Stuart Andrew

Stuart Andrew (Pudsey) voted for the social care tax rise.

2. Andrea Jenkyns

Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood) voted for the social care tax rise.

3. Fabian Hamilton

Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East) voted against the social care tax rise.

4. Alex Sobel

Alex Sobel (Leeds North West) voted against the social care tax rise.

