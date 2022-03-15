Coun Jonathon Taylor (Con), who represents Horsforth, has said he is set to take a day job which means he will no longer be allowed to hold political office, meaning he will have to give up his seat on Leeds City Council.

He is due to be replaced at this year's May local elections, meaning voters in Horsforth will have the chance to elect two councillors.

In a statement uploaded to social media, he said: "Today I have taken the very difficult decision to step down as a councillor for Horsforth and Rawdon on Leeds City Council. I have been offered a new position in what is called a "politically restricted role" which means that the job requires that I hold no elected office.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Taylor says he is standing down as a councillor this May.

"It has been a privilege to represent our area with councillors Dawn Collins and Jackie Shemilt, and work with the many resident and community groups that make Horsforth and Rawdon such a brilliant place to live. I am proud of what my colleagues and I have achieved since I was first elected."

Coun Taylor was first voted onto Leeds City Council back in 2018. He was re-elected in 2021, meaning his current term was due to run until May 2024. This means two seats in Horsforth will be up for grabs in this May's elections, as his ward colleague, Dawn Collins, is also due to defend her seat.

He concluded: "Finally, I thank the residents of Horsforth and Rawdon who firstly elected me in 2018, and who subsequently reelected me last year. Thank you for putting your faith in me. I hope you will agree that I have been able to repay that faith with the work I and my colleagues have been able to do."