Is Holbeck Moor set to become a “mini Holland”?

Holbeck has been earmarked as one of the areas in West Yorkshire that could benefit from £1m of work to create “low-car neighbourhoods”.

The West Yorkshire Combined Authority (WYCA) Streets for People project was inspired by London’s so-called “mini Holland” project, which aimed to promote cycling and walking, while discouraging the use of cars.

A document set to be discussed by WYCA’s transport committee this week claims work done in the Holbeck Moor area of Leeds could help residents enjoy the benefits.

From Holland to Holbeck... via Waltham Forest.

It states: “Interventions to high density residential street networks to move towards “low-car neighbourhoods”; including the reallocation of highway space to create open, green space to make the neighbourhood more attractive for families and help build a more stable community.

“Possible interventions could include: to walking and cycling links to local amenities currently cut off from local community, and connections to other developments in the area, including the proposed cycle corridor that will link the community to employment/leisure opportunities in the Elland Road area, as well as connecting to the city centre and South Bank growth area.”

It added that engagement has been carried out with local residents, and that two “detailed designs” were currently in the works.

Transport for London (TfL)’s multi-million pound “mini Holland” programme, set up to “help Londoners use cars less and walk, cycle and use public transport more.”

The WYCA committee, due to meet this Friday, is set to receive a presentation from Waltham Forest Council, in north east London, which received £30m of Mini Holland funding.