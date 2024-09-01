Hetton Court, Hunslet: Plans to convert three-storey office building in Leeds into 44 new flats submitted
In a Change of Use application submitted to Leeds City Council, a Mr S Kelly and C49 Architecture LTD is hoping to convert Hetton Court on The Oval in Hunslet into new homes.
Drawings submitted with the application, which was lodged on 25 July, show 44 one-bedroom flats spread over three storeys.
The homes all have open living kitchens with a good-size kitchen area in the corner, and a bathroom with what appears to be a shower cubicle.
The flats all range between 37 and 47 square metres, and no external changes to the building are proposed.
Hetton Court was built in the mid-1990’s and includes an open surface car park with space for around 90 cars.
It is surrounded by mainly commercial buildings, including a KFC restaurant, Morrisons and a The Range with easy access to the A61.
Leeds City Council’s planning committee has scheduled consultation to begin on Tuesday, September 17, with comments to be submitted by then.
