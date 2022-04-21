'He's just sorry he got caught' - Leeds MPs and YEP readers have their say on Boris Johnson's apology

It follows an investigation by Police finding the PM to have flouted Covid-19 rules at a birthday party in his office back in 2020, while the rest of the country was observing lockdown rules.

Both Mr Johnson and Chancellor Rishi Sunak were each handed fixed penalty notices for breaking Covid guidelines.

The Prime Minister has issued an apology. Pic: PA

"I have paid the fixed penalty notice. What I think the country, and the whole House, would really rather do is get on with the things for which we were elected and deliver on our promises to the British people."

Following PMQs, Leeds West MP and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves tweeted: "Prime Minister's Questions just showed us that this Prime Minister truly believes there are no consequences for his actions.

"The public know he is a liar, and that he needs to go. Why don't Tory MPs?"

Leeds East MP Richard Burgon (Lab) tweeted: "Boris Johnson isn't really sorry. He's just sorry he got caught."

Mr Johnson was fined for his part in a birthday party at 10 Downing Street in June 2020, in which Covid-19 rules at the time - set by the Prime Minister himself had been broken, according to the Metropolitan Police.

During an apology in the Commons earlier this week, he insisted he did not know he was breaking his own coronavirus rules, as he offered MPs a “wholehearted apology”.

When asked about the sincerity of his apology, the Yorkshire Evening Post's readers were largely unconvinced.

Frances Dine said: "He's lied and lied and lied. In some ways I find that much worse than the original acts. The only thing he's sorry for is getting caught out."

Fellow YEP reader Jez Serlin added: "You apologise for spilling your coffee or knocking over a vase or something.

"He is the PM. He completely flouted the laws that he himself wrote. No amount of apology can compensate for this. He has no credibility left whatsoever. He must resign."

Mark Adams added: "It’s doesn’t matter he broke the rules and lied he’s got to go and I voted for him."

Sandra Gale was a rare voice of support for the PM, saying: "He has paid his fine. He has apologised. Now let him get on with running the country.

"I don't think he will be the only one in the world to break the pandemic rules. With what he has to contend with I don't blame him having a drink."