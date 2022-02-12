Here's how renters could save over £200 on their energy bills as part of new £10 million project

The project is being delivered with the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership and will be part funded by the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund.

It will involve the installation of a number of energy saving measures such as external wall insulation and double glazing in homes which are currently rented through housing associations across West Yorkshire.

The project is one of many being funded by the Combined Authority to help the region achieve its ambition of being a net zero carbon economy by 2038 at the latest. Picture: Simon Hulme.

It is expected to create 185 jobs and support five apprenticeships.

The measures will save approximately 450 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Tackling the climate emergency gives us an opportunity to invest in projects which really make a difference to peoples’ lives.

“It’s vital that we ensure no one is left behind in the transition to a net zero economy and that all communities feel the benefit.

“Improving energy efficiency in homes will not only help our region lower its carbon emissions, but it will also enable people to save money on their ever-increasing bills, tackle fuel poverty and create new skilled jobs.”

The Combined Authority has received £5 million from the Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund and the remaining £5 million has already been secured through match funding from social housing providers and the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership.

Helen Lennon, Chair of the West Yorkshire Housing Partnership, said:

"We’re delighted that the joint bid between the partnership and Combined Authority has been successful. The funding will help us to improve energy efficiency and reduce the carbon footprint of over 1300 homes across West Yorkshire.

“It means we can make homes warmer and cheaper to heat. This is vital at a time when households are facing financial pressure due to steep rises in energy bills and the cost of living.

“The funding is an important step on our journey to a low carbon future for social housing in West Yorkshire. We're looking forward to getting started and implementing these measures over the next 12 months.”

Leeds City Council has also received £9.6 million from the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund to carry out improvements in 630 homes.

The Government’s Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is administered by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.

Around 20,000 social homes across England will be made warmer and benefit from cheaper energy bills thanks to £179million of government funding that has been announced.

The funding will also support around 9,000 jobs in the green energy sector and deliver carbon emissions savings equivalent to taking up to 6,000 cars off the road in any given year.

The Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund is a £3.8billion Government commitment over a 10-year period to improve the energy performance of socially rented homes.