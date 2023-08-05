Graudo Foods, on Harehills Lane, has been granted a licence to sell booze off-site between midday and 4pm between Mondays and Saturdays.

Objectors, including local councillors, police and environmental health officers raised concerns at a hearing on July 18, citing Harehills Lane’s well-documented issues with alcohol and street drinking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The area is also part of Leeds’ cumulative impact area (CIA), which is designed to limit new licensed premises, with applicants having to demostrate how they would not add to such problems.

Harehills Lane in Leeds.

But in a written statement provided by the council this week, the committee responsible for the decision said it was mindful the CIA “is not an iron curtain precluding any new licences”.

It added: “Such an approach can prevent new and innovative operators from raising standards in an area rather than adding to an existing problem.”