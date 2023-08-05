Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Graudo Foods Harehills: Leeds Portuguese and Brazilian shop wins licence to run alcohol delivery service

A Leeds store selling Portuguese and Brazilian produce has been allowed to run an alcohol delivery service, despite objections.
David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
By David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 5th Aug 2023, 16:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Aug 2023, 16:20 BST

Graudo Foods, on Harehills Lane, has been granted a licence to sell booze off-site between midday and 4pm between Mondays and Saturdays.

Objectors, including local councillors, police and environmental health officers raised concerns at a hearing on July 18, citing Harehills Lane’s well-documented issues with alcohol and street drinking.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The area is also part of Leeds’ cumulative impact area (CIA), which is designed to limit new licensed premises, with applicants having to demostrate how they would not add to such problems.

Harehills Lane in Leeds.Harehills Lane in Leeds.
Harehills Lane in Leeds.

But in a written statement provided by the council this week, the committee responsible for the decision said it was mindful the CIA “is not an iron curtain precluding any new licences”.

It added: “Such an approach can prevent new and innovative operators from raising standards in an area rather than adding to an existing problem.”

As part of the licence’s conditions, however, the store will not be allowed to advertise alcohol or display it in the premises.

Related topics:PortugueseLeeds