The economic turmoil brought on by the Government's recent mini-budget has caused anger among many, with numerous public figures suggesting that Prime Minister Liz Truss – or even her entire cabinet – should step down in order to restore stability.

On Monday the new Chancellor, Jeremy Hunt, reneged on most of the tax cuts laid out in the mini-budget in an attempt to win back critics of Ms Truss's administration.

Nevertheless, a petition on the Parliament website calling for a general election has reached more than 600,000 signatures – with 8,892 people from across the Leeds area signing as of Monday afternoon.

Prime Minister Liz Truss has faced immense criticism in light of the Government's "mini budget". Picture: PA/Daniel Leal

The petition asks for "an immediate general election to end the chaos of the current government".

This is how many people in each Leeds constituency have signed the petition so far:

Elmet and Rothwell – 1,058 Leeds Central - 1,125 Leeds East – 721 Leeds North East – 1,373 Leeds North West- 1,124 Leeds West – 1,148 Morley and Outwood – 1,074 Pudsey – 1,269

The petition lists the war in Ukraine, problems with the Northern Ireland protocol, looming recession and renewed calls for Scottish independence as among "the greatest set of challenges we have seen in our lifetimes".

"Let the people decide who leads us through this turmoil," the petition concludes.

The three largest opposition parties in Westminster – Labour, the Scottish National Party, and the Liberal Democrats – all called for a general election last week, in response to the economic problems brought on by the Government's September mini-budget.

Across Yorkshire and The Humber, 49,354 people had signed the petition by Monday afternoon.

At 632,188 signatures and counting, it is currently the most signed open petition on the Parliament website.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer also heaped scorn on Ms Truss's Government, calling the events of the last month "grotesque chaos".

He laid the blame squarely on the Conservative party for surging mortgage rates and pensions dropping in value.

Mr Hunt appeared to rule out an early election over the weekend.

Asked on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme about how long Ms Truss would remain Prime Minister, Mr Hunt replied: "what the country wants now is stability".

