Fund of almost £5m to help Yorkshire's high streets get back down to business

The £50m Reopening High Streets Safely Fund has been announced by the Government this morning (May 24), in a move which is hoped will kick-start local economies, get people back to work and get customers back into shops.

The money, of which £4.9m will go to councils in Yorkshire, will also pay for safety measures, such as new signs, street markings and temporary barriers and marketing campaigns to explain any changes to the public.

The Government wants to introduce a phased reopening of non-essential retailers from June 1, depending on scientific advice.

High Streets Minister Simon Clarke MP, who announced the funding, said: “As we begin to slowly return to normality, the re-opening of our high streets will be key to kick-starting our economic recovery. Levelling up the regions and supporting our high streets has always been central to the mission of this Government.

“Many businesses have already introduced creative ways of trading such as contactless collection or taking orders by instant messaging and shows that they are ready for the challenges ahead.

“That’s why we are providing an extra £4.9 million for councils across Yorkshire to support a range of safety measures that will help get these businesses back on track and ensure that people can enjoy their time visiting their local high street safely again.”

The funding comes from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) and will be allocated to councils on a per capita basis and will be ready to spend from June 1.

