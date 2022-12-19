Waste disposal company Biffa has submitted the application for the former Skelton Grange landfill, which would see an area the size of 12 football pitches covered with solar panels.

It added the site would in fact be temporary, and only run for around 25 years.

A design and access statement submitted with the “The majority of the site comprises poor semi-improved grassland which is managed as part of the wider landfill and composting sites.

The plans could see the company's site in Skelton used as a solar farm.

"The proposal seeks to utilise an area of land which has limited alternative uses due to historic landfill operations.”

Solar panels are set to cover around half of the site, and are expected to generate around 4.4 megawatts of electricity – enough to power 2,000-4,000 homes each year.

