Former Leeds Grammar pupil takes seat in House of Lords as newly appointed minister for refugees

Richard Harrington, who stood down as a MP at the 2019 general election, was made a life peer enabling him to take up the Government job.

His appointment comes amid the humanitarian crisis sparked by the Ukraine war, which has led millions to flee.

More than 100,000 people and organisations have now signed up to provide a home for Ukrainian refugees under a scheme launched by the Government, following criticism of its response to the civilian exodus.

Lord Harrington of Watford wore the traditional scarlet robes for the short introduction ceremony in the upper chamber, where he swore the oath of allegiance to the Queen.

The 64-year-old was flanked by supporters Tory peer Lord Leigh of Hurley and Labour’s Lord Mendelsohn.

In the Commons, he served as a minister in a number of Government departments including the Home Office.

Lord Harrington attended Leeds Grammar school and won scholarship to Oxford University, where he studied law at Keble College.

His business career started with the John Lewis Partnership and he went on to run a business, which at its peak had 2,000 employees in seven countries.