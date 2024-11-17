Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A takeaway has been allowed to open later despite opposition over possible noise nuisance.

Leeds City Council’s environmental health team objected to an application to extend the premises licence by an hour on both days.

Flying Tandoori, on Easterly Road, will be allowed to serve customers until 12.30am on Friday and Saturday nights after Leeds City Council granted a licence variation. | Google

Fears were raised over the noise impact on people living in nearby flats from extractor fans and customers gathering outside.

The council was also concerned about increased littering if later opening was allowed.

The applicant, Arshad Mehmood, pointed out that there was a 24-hour McDonald’s opposite.

He told a licensing hearing: “The extra hour is not too late for Friday and Saturday. We have never had any trouble in the past.”

Mr Mehmood said he would fit silencers to the extractors after having a noise assessment carried out.

He was supported by Salma Arif and Asghar Ali, Labour councillors for Gipton and Harehills.

Coun Arif said: “I have never had any casework from surrounding properties to say there is an issue with noise or anti-social behaviour.”

Gary Mann, from the council’s environmental health team, said the business would have little control over noise from customers and later deliveries.

He said: “My main issue is that the extra hour does intrude into sleep-sensitive hours.”

The hearing was told a letter of objection was also received from the landlord of one of the flats.

They said: “Extending the hours to 12.30am at the weekends is unfair as this is the time when anyone working during the week needs to have the correct environment to enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep.”

A licensing sub-committee granted the licence variation at a hearing on Tuesday (November 12).

A condition was added to the licence requiring silencers to be fitted within three months.