The £13.4m Sycamores scheme, located in Woodlesford, will include 62 one and two-bed flats, with kitchens, bathrooms and private balconies.

The scheme will also include various communal areas and landscaped gardens alongside a community café and hair salon which will be available for use by residents and the local community.

It follows on from Lovell Later Living and housing and care provider Home Group’s recently-completed Greenmill Gardens development in Seacroft.

The site is set to open in 2024. (pic: P+HS Architects)

The project, designed by P+HS Architects, will see developers Morgan Sindall Construction undertake a “comprehensive social value programme” that will see 85 per cent of its supply chain using small businesses.

The developer will create seven apprenticeships, as well as “work placements for ex-military personnel”, and training programmes with Leeds Jobcentre and the Leeds College of Building.

Chris Walker, project manager for Morgan Sindall Construction, said: “Through our work at Greenmill Gardens, serving as principal contractor for our sister company Lovell Later Living, we have proven our ability to deliver residences of the highest standards that are designed and built to cater for the often-complex needs of our increasingly aging population.

“Now at The Sycamores we look forward to delivering another scheme that boosts the essential extra-care provision for the people of Leeds, while also providing a training and skills boost for local community.”

Paula Broadbent, managing director at Lovell Later Living, commented: “This is the third development we have delivered in this partnership and its commencement further underlines our commitment to working across Leeds to provide solutions for people in later life and in particular those in need of homes which offer access to caring facilities and personal care services under the same roof.

“Extra care housing plays a vital role in enabling people to retain their independence in later life and we are committed to supporting our partners develop Community Wellbeing schemes people need and aspire to, developing sustainable and future proof developments where residents can move into their new homes with their own front door, accessing care if required, and benefitting from the excellent lifestyle this community and its facilities will bring to its residents and local community.”