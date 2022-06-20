First look at 'five star' elderly care home in Roundhay set to include bistro, bar and beauty salon

Hadrian Healthcare Group says the development, expected to offer dozens of bedroom and bathroom suites, will also bring "up to 90 permanent jobs to the local area".

Construction is due to begin on the facility in the coming weeks, with the development planned to be completed in late 2023.

A CGI image of how the building is set to look.

The Manor House Roundhay, on Park Avenue, will offer 65 spacious and luxurious bedrooms, each with their own en-suite bathroom. The accommodation will be arranged in small living groups to create a warm, ‘home from home’ atmosphere, and the living areas will look out over landscaped private gardens.

As well as residential accommodation, the company says it will provide specialist ‘Chesters’ accommodation - a safe and stimulating environment for people with dementia and other memory impairments.

Respite care will also be available for those who need a short break away from home or to convalesce after hospital treatment.

Facilities will include a bistro, café/bar, traditional style tearoom, beauty salon, private dining facilities and stunning outdoor gardens and seating areas.

Hadrian Healthcare chairman Ian Watson said: “We are delighted to have been given the green light to start work on this luxury care home in beautiful Roundhay. We look for sites that reflect our offering and Roundhay fits perfectly with our vision.

"We are sensitive to the Roundhay Conservation Area and have worked closely with planning officials and local representatives to ensure that our home blends with the local architecture and enhances the area.

“It almost seems to be underselling what’s on offer to mention ‘bedrooms’ when what we are actually providing is an exclusive quality of life for discerning elderly people who can no longer live by themselves, but want to maintain their lifestyle, individuality and dignity.” Quality of care and quality of life is paramount to us – we are large enough to make a difference but small enough to care”.

“We believe the home we’ll build in Roundhay will be one of the most prestigious residential care developments in the UK.