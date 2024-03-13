Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The application, submitted to Leeds City Council on February 12, reveals plans to transform the five-storey red brick building on Neptune Street into 40 one-bedroom apartments, along with 25 two-bedroom and 17 three-bedroom apartments.

In addition to the construction of 82 residential apartments, it also proposes adding two floors on top of the existing five floors along with attic space to the building on Neptune Street.

Fearns Wharf could be transformed into 82 new rental apartments. Picture by J M Construction

A supporting document stated that the loss of office space would have little impact on the area since its "very much a fridge/secondary location" for offices, and that the property has been on the market since June 2022, there has been "no realisable bid for the purchase of the property for office use.

A public consultation for the proposed development was held in January, with no members of the community or general public attending.

Overlooking the River Aire, just across from the Royal Armouries Museum, Fearns Wharf was originally designed as the new headquarters for the Canal & River Trust in 2002, and became vacant in 2022 and was later bought by J M Construction.