Four Leeds suburbs secure £20 million government funding for community improvement

Suburbs in Leeds are set to receive millions of pounds from the government through its new Plan for Neighbourhoods fund.

Areas including Middleton Park Avenue, Seacroft North & Monkswood, Farnley East, and Armley and New Wortley are among four Leeds neighbourhoods selected as part of the Pride in Place Programme (PIPP), which spans 169 communities across Britain.

The funding will provide £2 million annually to these areas over the next ten years, with the aim of building “strong, resilient and integrated” communities, according to the government.

Farnley is one of four Leeds suburbs to receive the government funding.placeholder image
Farnley is one of four Leeds suburbs to receive the government funding. | National World

Mark Sewards MP, representing Leeds South West & Morley - which includes Farnley - said: "I’m delighted to have secured £20 million to be spent in Farnley over the next 10 years, with £2 million available every year.

“Exactly where and how this money is spent will be determined by you and your neighbours. A Neighbourhood Board will be set up to oversee the spending and will include members of the community."

The investment will cover areas such as the Whincovers, the Butterbowls, the Bawns, Silver Royds, and parts of Armley, with a focus on jobs, parks and community hubs, and public safety.

Farnley and Wortley councillor Adrian McCluskey emphasised that local residents will have a say in how the funding is used, “because you know your community best.”

He added: “We’re really pleased to have secured long-term investment for the most deprived parts of Farnley and Wortley.”

Residents in Farnley can have their say by filling out this form: https://tinyurl.com/yvh64fa6

