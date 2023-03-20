Tom Tugendhat said Danish-Swedish Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Stram Kurs party founded in 2017, has been added to the “warnings index” and will be barred from entering the country.

Mr Paludan has held several protests in which the Koran was burned, some of which have led to violent counter-protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Twitter video on Sunday, he said that he plans to burn a copy of the Islamic sacred book in a public square in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, this week to coincide with Ramadan.

Rasmus Paludan said he plans to burn a copy of the Islamic sacred book in a public square in Wakefield this week to coincide with Ramadan.

Speaking in the Commons during Home Office questions, Labour MP Simon Lightwood (Wakefield) raised concerns over the potential visit and protest.

He said: “Far-right Islamophic Danish politician Rasmus Paludan said he is going to travel from Denmark to Wakefield for the sole purpose of burning a Koran in a public place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mr Paludan was previously jailed in Denmark for his hateful and racist statements. He is a dangerous man that should not be allowed into this country. Can the Home Secretary assure me and my community that the Government is taking action to prevent this?”