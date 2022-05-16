'Expect to be prosecuted' - councillor's warning for south Leeds litter bin thieves

According to Leeds City Council, public bins have been stolen from Hunslet, Beeston, Middleton and Rothwell, with senior decision-makers insisting they are now investigating the issue.

It followed a post from a south Leeds councillor, who said the thieves should be "ashamed of themselves".

What is happening to south Leeds' litter bins?

The issue has now been acknowledged by the council itself, as Coun Mohammed Rafique (Lab), the authority's executive member for environment, said: “We are aware of a number of litter bin thefts from the Hunslet & Riverside, Beeston & Holbeck, Middleton and Rothwell areas of the city. We are currently working with the police to investigate this and will seek to replace the bins as soon as possible."

The issue was raised on social media earlier today by Hunslet and Riverside councillor Paul Wray (Lab), who posted: "I've been made aware someone is stealing Leeds City Council litter bins in Hunslet. They will be replaced.

"To the people stealing them - you are stealing from the public and should be ashamed of yourselves. Preventive measures will now be taken and if we find out who you are - expect to be prosecuted."

Commenting on his post, former councillor Angela Gabriel wrote: "Seems we had one stolen from bus stop Dewbury road and cross flatts grove/ave."

Mariaa Rakhman posted: "We had one on Roland Road next to the working man's club, it's been missing as well."