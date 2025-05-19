A renewable energy firm has unveiled plans for a large-scale solar park on the edge of Leeds.

Ecoenergy International Ltd has submitted proposals to both Leeds City Council and North Yorkshire Council for a 49.9MW solar farm and battery storage system at Hayton House Farm, roughly 1.2km east of Aberford.

The site spans around 95 hectares of farmland, split across two areas linked by a track and a patch of woodland.

The land lies within the Green Belt, but the applicant argues that the project’s environmental benefits and the need for such a location constitute “very special circumstances,” making it consistent with both local and national planning policy.

The firm stated the development will support the UK’s net-zero ambitions, particularly in light of the Labour Government’s 2024 pledge to triple solar power capacity by 2030.

In their design and access statement, they described solar energy as “essential” and noted its role in reducing harmful emissions.

The proposed energy park is also expected to generate local jobs and contribute to the economy. Educational benefits and awareness initiatives around clean energy were also highlighted.

A public consultation was held between August and September 2022, with nearby residents receiving information and briefing materials on the plans.

You can follow updates or submit a comment on the planning application via the Leeds Planning Portal.