Leeds City Council has granted a licence for alcohol sales to Eden Supermarket, on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Eden Supermarket, on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, was granted a premises licence for alcohol sales between 9am-11pm every day.

Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee received two letters of objection on the grounds of public nuisance.

Leeds City Council has granted a licence for alcohol sales to Eden Supermarket, on Dewsbury Road, Beeston. Photo: Simon Hulme.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But permission was granted after the applicant agreed to conditions to help prevent alcohol-related disorder.

One objector said the area was already being used as an “outdoor lavatory” by street drinkers who congregate on a bench at the corner of Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road.

They wrote: “I have had to clean such mess with bleach and hot water on numerous occasions.”

A letter from Hunslet and Riverside Coun Ed Carlisle said problems with disorder in the area were well-documented. He added: “It’s complex, with a number of contributing factors, but the ready supply of alcohol in that area is undoubtedly one of the factors.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bruce Davies, who lives nearby and spoke at the hearing on Tuesday (March 19), said anti-social behaviour problems had escalated in recent years.

He said: "There is a high level of alcohol-addicted individuals regularly frequenting the bench on that corner."

He described being threatened and having to report littering to the council.

Mr Davies added: “At the moment I don’t feel there is much of a presence from the council and police in the area. It feels like they are on the back foot.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hearing was told the applicant, Roielle Morris, was looking to sell Iranian and Kurdish food from the shop and was not responsible for the behaviour of street drinkers.

Joanna Onisiforou, of Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, said: “The question to ask surely is to focus on the root causes of the issues. The applicant’s position is they should not be punished for existing issues. They are just looking to run a legitimate business.”