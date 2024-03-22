Eden Supermarket Beeston: Leeds supermarket gets permission to sell alcohol despite antisocial behaviour fears
Eden Supermarket, on Dewsbury Road, Beeston, was granted a premises licence for alcohol sales between 9am-11pm every day.
Leeds City Council’s licensing sub-committee received two letters of objection on the grounds of public nuisance.
But permission was granted after the applicant agreed to conditions to help prevent alcohol-related disorder.
One objector said the area was already being used as an “outdoor lavatory” by street drinkers who congregate on a bench at the corner of Dewsbury Road and Tunstall Road.
They wrote: “I have had to clean such mess with bleach and hot water on numerous occasions.”
A letter from Hunslet and Riverside Coun Ed Carlisle said problems with disorder in the area were well-documented. He added: “It’s complex, with a number of contributing factors, but the ready supply of alcohol in that area is undoubtedly one of the factors.”
Bruce Davies, who lives nearby and spoke at the hearing on Tuesday (March 19), said anti-social behaviour problems had escalated in recent years.
He said: "There is a high level of alcohol-addicted individuals regularly frequenting the bench on that corner."
He described being threatened and having to report littering to the council.
Mr Davies added: “At the moment I don’t feel there is much of a presence from the council and police in the area. It feels like they are on the back foot.”
The hearing was told the applicant, Roielle Morris, was looking to sell Iranian and Kurdish food from the shop and was not responsible for the behaviour of street drinkers.
Joanna Onisiforou, of Irwin Mitchell Solicitors, said: “The question to ask surely is to focus on the root causes of the issues. The applicant’s position is they should not be punished for existing issues. They are just looking to run a legitimate business.”
Permission was granted, subject to conditions including CCTV, a proof-of-age policy and an incident log being kept on the premises.
