In the application, Hammerson writes that the buildings have "reached the end of their useful life" and are "no longer fit for purpose".

A pre-application to demolish 130 Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre has been submitted. Picture by Google

East Street Arts, now located on St Mary's Lane in Burmantofts, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that it agreed with its landlord to end its lease for the venue last summer, as "extensive repairs were required to the building".

Its studio holders moved out of the building in July 2023, and the venue has been vacant ever since.

Demolition of the building is proposed on May 1, and would involve mechanical means and the restoration of the site to a temporary hardstanding area fit for future development.