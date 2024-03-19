East Street Arts Leeds: Former arts studio building on Vicar Lane proposed for demolition in new plans
Hammerson Properties have submitted an application for determination for demolition of 130 Vicar Lane in Leeds city centre, where East Street Arts formed studio was housed.
In the application, Hammerson writes that the buildings have "reached the end of their useful life" and are "no longer fit for purpose".
East Street Arts, now located on St Mary's Lane in Burmantofts, told the Yorkshire Evening Post that it agreed with its landlord to end its lease for the venue last summer, as "extensive repairs were required to the building".
Its studio holders moved out of the building in July 2023, and the venue has been vacant ever since.
Demolition of the building is proposed on May 1, and would involve mechanical means and the restoration of the site to a temporary hardstanding area fit for future development.
Consultation is set to conclude on Tuesday, April 2, with any comments from the public to be submitted to Leeds City Council before then.
