The legendary British bootmaker brand Dr Martens may soon open a new shop on a Leeds high street, as they plan to take over a shoe store’s retail space.

In a planning application filed to the Leeds City Council, the brand behind the famous 1460 leather boot propose plans to take over the current Office venue on 74 Briggate, and want to set up a new shop front and signage, as well as install new furniture to suit the space.

The current cream beige front would be replaced with a darker colour and the iconic yellow Dr Martens sign.

Dr Martens currently has a store not far from Briggate, on King Edward Street, and it is not clear whether the old shop will close or remain open.

