Leeds news you can trust since 1890
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’

Dr Martens Leeds: Popular British bootmakers plan to open new Briggate shop revealed

The popular British shoe brand has filed a planning application to set up a new shop front on Briggate.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read

The legendary British bootmaker brand Dr Martens may soon open a new shop on a Leeds high street, as they plan to take over a shoe store’s retail space.

In a planning application filed to the Leeds City Council, the brand behind the famous 1460 leather boot propose plans to take over the current Office venue on 74 Briggate, and want to set up a new shop front and signage, as well as install new furniture to suit the space.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The current cream beige front would be replaced with a darker colour and the iconic yellow Dr Martens sign. 

Dr Martens currently has a store not far from Briggate, on King Edward Street, and it is not clear whether the old shop will close or remain open.

The bootmaker is looking to open up a new Leeds store in Briggate.The bootmaker is looking to open up a new Leeds store in Briggate.
The bootmaker is looking to open up a new Leeds store in Briggate.

Any comments on the planning application is to be submitted by Friday August 11, with the internal target date set on Monday August 21.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilLeedsShopping