Leeds voters have hit the polls with their dogs in tow. PIC: Dr Hannah Barham-Brown

Dogs at polling stations: Leeds furry friends head to the polls

In recent years the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has trended on social media on election days as voters take their furry friends along with them.

Here's a round up of Leeds' canine voters.

This handsome chap accompanied his human to exercise their democratic voices.

1. Good boy

Tom Keene
Luna the Husky puppy was eager to get to the polls.

2. Husky approval

Dr Hannah Barham-Brown
Ben the Border Collie took a moment to reflect outside the polling booth.

3. Paws for thought

@cfleetshuffle
Frank offered some last minute advice before heading inside.

4. Pawlitical thinker

Katy Perry
