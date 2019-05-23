Dogs at polling stations: Leeds furry friends head to the polls
In recent years the hashtag #dogsatpollingstations has trended on social media on election days as voters take their furry friends along with them.
Here's a round up of Leeds' canine voters.
1. Good boy
This handsome chap accompanied his human to exercise their democratic voices.
Tom Keene
2. Husky approval
Luna the Husky puppy was eager to get to the polls.
Dr Hannah Barham-Brown
3. Paws for thought
Ben the Border Collie took a moment to reflect outside the polling booth.
@cfleetshuffle
4. Pawlitical thinker
Frank offered some last minute advice before heading inside.
Katy Perry
