Development of 463 apartments in 21 and 17 storey skyscraper blocks are set to extend the Leeds city centre boundaries

Councillors are set to approve a major residential development which will see the city centre boundary extended.

Developers BAM Monk Bridge Ltd have submitted plans for two blocks of flats that are 17 and 21 storeys high, comprising 463 apartments, off Whitehall Road with landscaping. In comparison the city’s tallest building, Bridgewater Place, has 32 storeys.

It follows rapid development on the road by various developers which has seen MEPC continue its construction of offices and shops, a Premier Inn, car parks and riverside apartments.

The BAM scheme will sit alongside the Grade II-listed viaduct, which once formed part of the Doncaster Monkbridge Iron and Steelworks, and dates back to 1846 but has been disused since the 1960s.

The application goes before Leeds City Council’s plans panel tomorrow (Thursday) where it is expected to be given the go-ahead.

A council report says: “The further increase in residential use of the Doncaster Monkbridge site is considered acceptable. It is sustainably located in the city centre, offers good public transport, cycling and walking connections including how the site can link into the viaduct connections and the city.”

Council planners also said that the redevelopment of the site would support future plans to have commercial ventures under the arches.

Sixteen ‘affordable’ units will be included in the development which is a mix of studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartments. There will be 102 parking spaces, 448 cycle spaces, 48 motorbike spaces and a communal gym on site. BAM will also be asked to pay £20,000 towards creating a car club and use local workers during the construction.