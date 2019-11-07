Decision due for two of Leeds's four lap dancing clubs

Such are the rules on sexual entertainment venues that Liberté and Purple Door, both in York Place, must get permission to renew their licences each year from Leeds City Council.

A council document claims no objections have been received, despite one of the venues wanting permission to open for an extra hour each night.

Purple Door currently has permission to open from 10pm-4am on Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm-5am on Friday and Saturday. The new application asks for permission to open from 10pm-5am on Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm-6am on Friday and Saturday.

The purple door in York Place.

Liberté wants permission to open from 10pm-4am on Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm-5am on Friday and Saturday.

In 2013, Leeds City Council’s executive board ruled that there should be no more than four sexual entertainment venues in the city centre.