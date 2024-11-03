Plans to demolish a 1930s house in Bramhope, Leeds, and construct three new detached luxury homes on the site have been submitted to the council.

The plot at 14 Creskeld Lane currently houses a large 1930s detached home with a garage, mature hedges, and a spacious garden.

Submitted by Cunningham Estates on October 23, the proposal seeks to replace the existing residence with two new homes and add a third property on the plot.

The demolished home would be replaced with three brand-new dwellings. | Detail Architects

An earlier application from February 2024 proposed four new homes but was withdrawn after a planning officer recommended reducing the number to prevent over-development.

In the revised application, the applicant stated: “Having followed that advice, we trust this planning submission satisfies previous concerns and will progress toward a positive outcome.”

Previous plans for semi-detached homes have been replaced with three detached homes, built from materials matching the surrounding neighbourhood.

If approved, two of the new homes will be built on the footprint of the current property, with the third set slightly further back from the road.

Leeds City Council is accepting comments on the plans until Friday, December 13.