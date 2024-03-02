Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Planning officers have given the go-ahead for the new venture, called the Crate Escape, to operate from the old Volvo site on Barnsley Road, Sandal.

Local councillors and 16 residents objected to the scheme with concerns over traffic safety and a possible increase in anti-social behaviour in the area.

Beyond Drinks Ltd plan to use the site as its headquarters.

A report says: “They have merged with another similar operation, which means they now have a large client base in the north of England and the premises at Barnsley Road meets their business needs.”

Wakefield Council granted the firm a premises licence following a hearing last November.

Plans have been approved to open a new alcohol sales warehouse at the former car dealership in Barnsley Road, Sandal, Wakefield. Pictured left, a stock image showing inside an alcohol sales warehouse.

Managing director Martin Swaine told councillors at the time that the company specialises in bulk sales of alcohol to traders but the premises will also be open for retail sales to members of the public.

Describing how his business will operate, Mr Swaine said: “It’s quite a unique format.

“Customers will buy anything from a case to 700 cases, including wines and spirits.

“To shop with us you almost certainly need a car.

“Some people travel between 50 and 100 miles to use our outlets.

“This is a business for the whole of Wakefield and surrounding areas, not just a business for Sandal.”

The company operates a similar business in Huddersfield.

Nadeem Ahmed, councillor for Wakefield South ward, objected to the planning application on behalf of residents.

He said the scheme would generate extra traffic on Barnsley Road and failed to take into account the impact on residents.

Approving the scheme, council officers said the number of vehicles using the site would be similar to when it operated as a car dealership.

The report adds: “Whilst it is accepted there would be some noise resulting from the comings and goings, it is not considered this would significantly impact on neighbouring amenity.”

An objection on the council’s planning website states: “Selling alcohol near multiple schools, across from a local park, seven days a week is likely to create an increase in alcohol-related crimes and possibly drug dealing and related crimes that ensue.

“There is the potential for anti-sociable behaviour to increase in the area, specifically related to alcohol consumption.

“This site is situated directly opposite a public park used by families, young people and children.”

Addressing anti-social behaviour concerns at the previous hearing, Mr Swaine said: “I do understand that people have objections but I am here to respectfully alleviate those concerns.

“The suggestion that we will cause an increase in crime, disorder, nuisance and somehow endanger children is pure conjecture.

“There is simply no evidence to support this.

“The responsible authority here is the police.