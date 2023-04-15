News you can trust since 1890
Zebra crossings to be placed outside Leeds primary schools after safety concerns raised

Zebra crossings are to be installed outside two east Leeds primary schools, in an effort to make the roads safer for children.

David Spereall, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 15th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 07:25 BST

Humped crossings will be painted on Church Lane in Crossgates, outside Manston Primary School and Station Road, outside Scholes Elmet Primary School.

Local highways chiefs say average traffic speeds on both roads break their respective 20mph limits.

A study of Church Lane found vehicles typically travel at 25.1mph, while on Station Road the average speed is 26.4mph – almost a third above what is permitted.

Local highways chiefs say average traffic speeds on both roads break their respective 20mph limits. Picture: Jonathan GawthorpeLocal highways chiefs say average traffic speeds on both roads break their respective 20mph limits. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe
A Leeds City Council report explaining why the crossings are being introduced, said there was a “particular focus on the number of child pedestrians crossing the road and the overall benefit to the local community”.

Although there’ve been no reported accidents outside either school in recent years, the council said the crossings “will contribute towards the effectiveness of the 20mph speed limit and provide a level crossing point for pedestrians”.

Zebra crossings will also be placed at three other locations across Leeds to improve pedestrian safety, including outside north Leeds secondary Roundhay School on Old Park Road, where the 20mph limit is also regularly breached.

Another will be painted on Gledhow Valley Road in Chapel Allerton, at its junction with Allerton Grange Way, where a serious car crash occurred last May.

Brownberrie Lane in Horsforth, which leads up to Leeds Trinity University, will also have a crossing put in place at its junction with Westbrook Lane.

