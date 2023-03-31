Linda Peacock, 67, of Blue Hill Grange in Wortley, said that she and her husband Derek discovered that damage was being caused to their home due to subsidence four years ago and that further investigations through their insurance company led them to become “100% certain” that it was due to the roots from nearby trees on Western Flatts Cliff Park.

She said that despite numerous appeals, Leeds City Council has refused to remove the two trees and instead insisted that the damage is caused by drainage issues, though tests have come back showing that this is not the case.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that her insurance company are now getting ready to install a root barrier in the garden to stop the trees from sucking up the moisture of the home and are planning on suing the council at a later date for the costs.

Linda Peacock outside of her home in Wortley, which has become damaged due to subsidence that is believed to have been brought about by nearby trees. Photo: National World

Mrs Peacock said that her husband Derek, who built the house in the 1970s, died last year “in distress” due to the ongoing issue, adding: "I will never forgive (the council).”

Leeds City Council has said it will not comment due it being an ongoing legal matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mrs Peacock said that Derek – who worked as a builder – built the house in the 1970s and lived there with his ex-wife. She and Derek began renovation work on the property when they moved back in seven years ago and realised that cracks were appearing in the rooms. Investigations found that the property was rising and falling through the year.

She said: “Our insurers found that there are roots under our foundation. Originally they said that if the council took the trees down then they would repair the house.

Linda Peacock's insurance providers have sent people out and they are "100% sure" it is being caused by two trees in the neighbouring park but council are refusing to take them down. Photograph by Tony Johnson

"It’s caused extensive damage. There are cracks in every room and damage to the outside.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said that the insurance company identified two unprotected trees – a Sycamore and Canadian Oak – as being the source of the issue as their roots were sucking the moisture out of the property’s foundation, causing it to sink. However, upon bringing this up with the council they were told that there was not enough proof and that it may be a drainage issue.

Mrs Peacock said that Derek died from blood cancer in June last year and that she cannot forgive the council for not sorting the matter before, saying: “They absolutely allowed him to die with that terrible anxiousness of knowing he was leaving me with this situation. They have made us jump through hoops and we know what the cause is but they are refusing to do anything. It’s a disgrace.”

She continued: "The council have messed us about for that long that our insurers are putting in a root barrier now. They are going to have to dig all of the garden up and put a concrete barrier in.

Cracks in the bedroom. Linda Peacock's insurance providers are now having to pay for specific work on the trees and are planning on suing the council. Photograph by Tony Johnson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Derek loved gardening and much of the work he did will be destroyed. It makes me so sad.”

She said that her insurance company are planning on suing Leeds City Council over the cost of installing the root barrier, which is expected to cost in excess of £30,000.