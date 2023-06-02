The development, in Railway Street, will comprise 28 one-bedroom, 25 two-bedroom and five three-bedroom apartments. Affordable housing provider 54North Homes said the flats will be energy efficient, with heat pumps to provide hot water and EV charging points on site.

They will also have a flexible layout with workspace areas to accommodate an increasing number of people working from home. The area outside the development will be landscaped with trees and grass, and each ground floor apartment will enjoy its own garden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joanna Chambers, Director of Assets and Growth at 54North Homes, said: “We have been working closely with Leeds City Council for almost four years to develop the plans for this attractive, new development and are excited that building work is finally beginning. There is a significant need for more affordable housing in central Leeds and this scheme will regenerate a currently unused area of land into a vibrant living space close to the excellent transport links and amenities the city centre has to offer.”

The new flats will be sustainable as well as affordable. Picture: 54North Homes.

The land at Railway Street was sold by the council to 54North Homes for the housing, with all initial tenancies due to be made available to applicants on the council’s housing register. The council’s grant support means that all of the new homes will be let at low-cost social rent.

Coun Jess Lennox, Leeds City Council’s executive member for housing, said: “Increasing the provision of affordable housing forms a key part of our efforts to ensure Leeds is a city that has opportunities and communities for all.

"The progress we have made and are continuing to make in this area is illustrated perfectly by schemes such as this one at Railway Street, where council grant support and land assets are being used to deliver high-quality, energy efficient homes and attractive outdoor spaces. It’s great to see building work now getting under way and we will watch with interest – and no small amount of pride – as the development takes shape over the coming months.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “As someone who grew up in social housing, I understand the importance of having a safe and affordable place to call home. Secure housing impacts positively on every aspect of a person’s life, so I was thrilled to be able to help fund dozens of good quality, energy-efficient and sustainable homes at Railway Street in Leeds.”

The new development was designed by Brewster Bye Architects and will be built by Caddick Construction, with grant support from Homes England Strategic Partnership funding, Leeds City Council and the West Yorkshire Combined Authority, through its devolved Brownfield Housing Fund.