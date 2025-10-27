Work has kicked off on a major new sports hub in west Leeds which will offer top class sports pitches and facilities.

Three new full-sized artificial third generation pitches and one new natural grass pitch will ensure that all local junior sports teams have equal access to quality facilities.

The £9.6million development on land at the side of Thornbury Barracks and opposite the Woodhall estate has been part funded through one of the largest ever grants from the Premier League, the FA and the government’s Football Foundation.

Woodhall Sports Hub.

Work is set to be completed on the Woodhall sports hub for the 2026/27 football season and it is hoped that the new facilities will be a social space for the community thanks to a café, play areas, biodiversity habitats, landscaping, parking and improvements to footpaths and walking routes.

Calverley currently has a significant shortage of sport pitches, with a large number of teams being unable to secure space for regular training or matches. The existing stock of natural grass pitches are already at capacity and are being worn out, often resulting in matches being cancelled due to pitches being waterlogged or overused.

The new pitches will help reduce the intensity of play on the existing grass pitches and help reduce the shortfall of pitches across the city.

Woodhall Sports Hub pavilion.

A focus for the sports hub will also be to encourage more women’s and girls’ team use, as well as those from disadvantaged backgrounds who may be excluded from participation due to location or cost factors.

Aside from providing access to sport facilities and a social space for the local community to meet up, the hub will house a meeting room and a changing places toilet.

Native trees and wildflowers will also be planted to help increase the ecological value of the site and support local wildlife.

Woodhall sports hub is one of two new sports hub developments given the green light by senior councillors in July 2025, with a total investment of £23.9million. The second hub will be in Temple Newsam where work is due to start in 2026.

Once opened, they will be managed by the National Football Trust, a not-for-profit organisation, with all surplus income generated to be reinvested in outdoor sports facilities across Leeds. The buildings will be leased to and operated by Leisure United.

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council’s executive member for adult social care, active lifestyles and culture, said: “The start on this major development is a big milestone in our work to encourage people of all ages to live active and healthy lifestyles, making sure everyone in Leeds has access to quality sport facilities.

“Woodhall sports hub will not only offer great sports pitches, it will also be a fantastic space for the community to meet up, with play areas, a café and parking.

Robert Sullivan, chief executive of the Football Foundation, said: “The Football Foundation is working closely with our partners – the Premier League, The FA and Government – to transform the quality of grassroots facilities in England by delivering projects like this across the country.

“Good quality playing facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities.

He added: “We’re delighted that works are now underway to deliver these sports hubs in Leeds and we’re excited to see the new facilities in action.”