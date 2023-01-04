Work begins on Merrion Street revamp as Leeds council invests £250,000 in 'thriving' area of the city
Work has begun on a £250,000 scheme to upgrade a Leeds street that is home to some of the city’s most popular bars.
The scheme will see the lower end of Merrion Street permanently pedestrianised, mirroring a similar project carried out on Greek Street back in 2020. It will include a complete resurfacing and the installation of new security bollards.
It is part of wider efforts to improve public spaces and nightlife focal points, with Cookridge Street, Call Lane and the area outside the Corn Exchange among those to have already had a revamp.
Posting on Twitter, the Leeds City Centre Management Team said work had started on Merrion Street as planned on Tuesday. It said: “The street will be fully resurfaced and new security bollards installed to make it a safe and welcoming space. The project will be finished by spring.”
Temporary barriers had been put in place by Wednesday near the junction with New Briggate and a number of highways vehicles were on site.
Announcing the work last month, Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Merrion Street is one of the city’s busiest and most popular night spots and is home to a number of businesses which make a significant contribution to the local economy.
“It’s good to see that this thriving part of Leeds will be getting 2023 off to a great start with some important improvements that will benefit both those businesses and their customers. Working with partners in the sector, we’ve undertaken a number of enhancement and security projects which will ensure people can enjoy their night out in a modern, vibrant and safe setting.”