The scheme will see the lower end of Merrion Street permanently pedestrianised, mirroring a similar project carried out on Greek Street back in 2020. It will include a complete resurfacing and the installation of new security bollards.

It is part of wider efforts to improve public spaces and nightlife focal points, with Cookridge Street, Call Lane and the area outside the Corn Exchange among those to have already had a revamp.

Posting on Twitter, the Leeds City Centre Management Team said work had started on Merrion Street as planned on Tuesday. It said: “The street will be fully resurfaced and new security bollards installed to make it a safe and welcoming space. The project will be finished by spring.”

Temporary barriers had been put in place by Wednesday near the junction with New Briggate and a number of highways vehicles were on site.

Announcing the work last month, Coun Helen Hayden, executive member for infrastructure and climate, said: “Merrion Street is one of the city’s busiest and most popular night spots and is home to a number of businesses which make a significant contribution to the local economy.