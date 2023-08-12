Early plans for a new 12-storey office space with a roof garden in Leeds have been recommended for approval.

BAM Properties put forward the proposals for the new office building, named Latitude Yellow, to Leeds City Council this week as part of an early consultation.

Latitude Yellow would stand on the site of the former Doncaster Monk Bridge Works, Whitehall Road, and would include more than 150,000 square feet of office space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plans for a gym, cafe, events space, cycle storage and changing facilities as well as 10 parking spaces and 158 bicycle spaces are in place.

The new development would be located new the Monk Bridge Viaduct off Whitehall Road, Leeds (Stock image by Google)

The plans were recently subject to public consultation with the council and Leeds Civic Trust. Developers also dropped leaflets about the development to 2,000 neighbours and say that the feedback has been “very positive”.

A roof garden has also been proposed, said to provide lots of greenery and open space for workers.

At the City Plans Panel meeting, Labour councillor Jordan Bowden said: “It seems like really good quality and aesthetically, the building seems really good. The green landscaping as well as a roof terrace, shared amenities like the gym, I think it’s a good considerable project going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latitude Yellow will form part of the ‘Latitude masterplan’, which includes developments such as Wellington Place, Whitehall Riverside and Globe Road.

The proposed landscaping, tree planting, and cycle and pedestrian improvements along Whitehall Road aims to reintegrate the site into the masterplan and create a “more walkable and landscaped route” from Whitehall Road.