Labour leader Denise Jeffery was accused of breaking parking laws by Tory opposition leader Nadeem Ahmed. Coun Ahmed shared a post on his Facebook page, which included a number of photographs of a silver Mini Countryman parked on double yellow lines in the city.

He said: “When the Labour Leader of Wakefield Council thinks it ok to park ILLEGALLY on double yellow lines but cancels 2 hours of free parking in Wakefield City Centre for residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding to the post, Wakefield Council issued a statement on behalf of Coun Jeffery – claiming the photographs were at least a year old. It read: “This is not a recent photograph. I have not driven that car for well over a year but accept that it does look like my previous car.

Labour council leader Denise Jeffery and Tory opposition leader Nadeem Ahmed (Photo by Local Democracy Reporting Service)

"I do apologise unreservedly. I’ve reported it to parking services and they will be issuing me with a fine. I will be of course be paying the full penalty.”

Parking charges in council-run car parks across the Wakefield district returned in April, as the local authority looked to make savings to tackle a £24m budget shortfall. Two hours’ free parking had been in place at many of the district’s off-street car parks since the start of the pandemic in April 2020.