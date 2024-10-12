Vera’s Flavours: Leeds shop could be allowed alcohol licence despite anti-social behaviour concerns

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Published 10th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
Updated 12th Oct 2024, 16:30 BST
A shop could be allowed an alcohol licence after measures were agreed to help prevent anti-social behaviour.

Objections were raised to a premises licence application for Vera’s Flavours on Dewsbury Road.

Twelve people signed a petition opposing a licence for the shop after the council received an application to sell alcohol from 7am-11pm.

A licensing hearing was told the applicant, Vera Suarez, would shorten the hours alcohol was sold to 8am-8pm.

Objections were raised to a premises licence application for Vera's Flavours on Dewsbury Road. | Google
Objections were raised to a premises licence application for Vera’s Flavours on Dewsbury Road. | Google

Other measures included CCTV and no sales of high-strength beers or single cans.

Tony Clarke, representing the applicant, said a total of 39 conditions were attached to the licence.

He said: “This is a small, well-run family owned shop. She has a strong track record of managing shops and restaurants.”

Agreements were reached with West Yorkshire Police and the council ahead of the licensing sub-committee hearing on Tuesday, councillors were told.

Ed Carlisle, Green Party councillor for Hunslet and Riverside also withdrew his objection.

The shop is next to Sabura, a food-led venue which is part of the same business.

Last month, Sabura was allowed to serve alcohol until 1.30am at weekends after applying for a licence variation.

The petition letter said excessive alcohol sales in the area were fuelling crime and drunken behaviour on the streets.

It said: “The impact of alcohol is present and felt here.”

Leeds City Council has launched a consultation on making part of Beeston a Cumulative Impact Area (CIA), deemed to be at high risk from problem drinking.

Alcohol licence applications face tougher scrutiny in CIA areas.

Mr Clarke said the applicant was not aware of the CIA proposal when she first asked for a licence.

He said: “I must stress that it is not in place at this time.”

The applicant was told to await written notification of the outcome of the hearing.

